JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,138 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 184,401 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,195,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

