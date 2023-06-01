Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. 2,051,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,144,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,734 shares of company stock worth $290,621. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

