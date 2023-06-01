John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.75

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and traded as low as $19.41. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 55,603 shares.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
