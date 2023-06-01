John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.75

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and traded as low as $19.41. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 55,603 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

