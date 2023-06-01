Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

