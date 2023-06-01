Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDOG. Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 531,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 176,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 29,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

