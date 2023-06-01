Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 754,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

