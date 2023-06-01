Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock worth $27,358,261. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.79 on Thursday, reaching $209.72. 124,279,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,197,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $664.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

