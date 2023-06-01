Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 2,070,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,983. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

