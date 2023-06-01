Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,384. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $190.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

