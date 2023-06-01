Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 158,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.