Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HACK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 62,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,578. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.