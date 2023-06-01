Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 757 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 317,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,568. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

