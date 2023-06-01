JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 53,363 shares.The stock last traded at $73.24 and had previously closed at $73.54.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

