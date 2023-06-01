JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 102,861 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.94% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $427,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,896 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 776,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 611,972 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

