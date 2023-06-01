JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $398.83 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,243 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.70% of Credicorp worth $398,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

