JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $525.48 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 466,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Enbridge worth $525,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

