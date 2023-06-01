JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $555 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,643,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,974,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 272,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 54,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 166,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

