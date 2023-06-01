JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 700

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.03) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price.

WKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 602 ($7.44).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 503 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 470.96. The company has a market cap of £963.95 million, a PE ratio of -2,515.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 735.59 ($9.09).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

