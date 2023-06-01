JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,199,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.59% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $502,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

