JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $556,791,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,239,000 after buying an additional 3,264,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,712,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

