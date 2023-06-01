JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $787.20

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 787.20 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.26). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 824 ($10.18), with a volume of 24,543 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 788.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 811.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of £613.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jasper Judd sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($9.66), for a total value of £23,460 ($28,991.60). In related news, insider Jeremy Whitley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £41,150 ($50,852.69). Also, insider Jasper Judd sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($9.66), for a total value of £23,460 ($28,991.60). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

