KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 5% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 2,012,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,376,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

KE Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

