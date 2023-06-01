Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,498,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $410,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $94,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,741 shares of company stock worth $1,909,096 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

