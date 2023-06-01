Knowles (NYSE:KN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 294,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 719,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.
In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Knowles by 496.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Knowles by 160.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 265.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
