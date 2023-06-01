KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0192

KOK (KOK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $378,599.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,931.32 or 1.00032066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01884333 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $404,600.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

