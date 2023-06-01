Komodo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $745,916.67 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and $745,916.67 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00117538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

