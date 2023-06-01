Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.