Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Lam Research worth $1,058,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $615.72. 582,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.97. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

