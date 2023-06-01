LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Trading Down 0.7%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 17,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 18,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSAT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter.

About LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

