LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0033 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $9,965.65 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

