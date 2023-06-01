Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.91

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.91 and traded as low as $135.10. Li Ning shares last traded at $138.76, with a volume of 14,145 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Ning in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.86.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

