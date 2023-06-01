Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $61,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 98,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

