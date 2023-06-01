Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.66

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.66 and traded as high as $29.25. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 400,858 shares.

Liberty Tax Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $471.28 million, a PE ratio of -138.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Liberty Tax

(Get Rating)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.