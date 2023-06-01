Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 1,518,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 988,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 923.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 242,626 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

