Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 1,518,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 988,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
