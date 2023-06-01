Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $175.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,236,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, "Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/."
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
