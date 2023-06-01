Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.68 or 0.00344241 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and $715.31 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013119 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,048,552 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
