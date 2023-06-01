Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.21

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Up 6,245,400.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

