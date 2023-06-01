Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Loews worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 262,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

