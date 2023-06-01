LooksRare Market Cap Reaches $70.70 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $70.70 million and $1.93 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 897,993,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,214,208 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

