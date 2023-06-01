Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE LU opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

