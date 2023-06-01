Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 8071687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LU. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

