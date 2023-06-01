Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $184.45

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $184.45 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

