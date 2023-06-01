LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s current price.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

LYB stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after buying an additional 1,929,692 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

