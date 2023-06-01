Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $13.59

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $13.08. Macy’s shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 13,302,542 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

