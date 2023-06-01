Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,623.86 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $22.95 million and $80,623.86 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.71 or 1.00009499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000665 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,706.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.