Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,467 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Down 0.9 %

NSRGY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 342,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nestlé

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.