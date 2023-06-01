Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,310 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 6,081,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,306,985. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

