Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $71,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,701 shares of company stock worth $6,475,817. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $323.39. The company had a trading volume of 282,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,576. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

