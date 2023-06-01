Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Markel by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Markel by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,316.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,323.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

