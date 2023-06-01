Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after buying an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 603,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after buying an additional 567,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock remained flat at $50.64 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

